Teresa Tackett, from Waverly, recently graduated from the College of William & Mary with a BBA degree.

Founded by royal charter in 1693, William & Mary is the second oldest educational institution in the nation. During the past 300 years, the college has educated three U.S. Presidents - Thomas Jefferson, James Monroe and John Tyler - numerous senators and members of congress and other national and international leaders. William & Mary is currently ranked among the nation's top 10 public universities and has been designated a "Public Ivy."

