On June 5, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost invited Ohioans to share their ideas for law enforcement reforms in a new Facebook group started by his office.
“Give us your ideas. Tell us your story. Help us think about how we should better serve you, your neighbors, your community,” Yost said.
Yost created the Facebook group, Be Heard by the AG, as an open forum where everyone can share their ideas, experiences and opinions related to law enforcement policy.
“This is your page, to talk to me about law enforcement,” Yost said. “Our office sets requirements for police training, and I want your ideas. None of us can change the world all by ourselves – but we can change the piece of it we’re standing on.”
Ohioans can join the discussion now at https://www.facebook.com/groups/745842399581803/
