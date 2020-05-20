This is a notice to all secondary and post-secondary graduates currently within the Homeland membership and graduates located in Ross, Pickaway, Vinton, Fayette, Highland, Pike, Jackson, Hocking, and Fairfield counties.
Beginning June 1, 2020, Homeland Credit Union will deposit $50 into your account when you bring your 2020 diploma into one of our five convenient locations. Offer must be redeemed by August 31, 2020.
All existing members or graduating children of members are eligible for this $50 deposit. We also welcome new graduating seniors to join the credit union and receive the deposit. You do not have to be a current member to take advantage of this special offer.
“We are excited to help celebrate the accomplishments of the students in our area with this deposit,” said Marketing Officer Briana Hood.
Homeland has been recognizing the accomplishments of area students for many years through annual scholarships and other promotions.
“It is our hope that students in South-Central Ohio will become familiar with all that Homeland has to offer. We are here to assist them with all of their financial service needs,” said CEO Shayne Poe
For questions about this special offer or other services from Homeland Credit Union please call 740-775-3331 or visit www.homelandcu.com
