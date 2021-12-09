Waverly City Schools held the Intermediate Spelling Bee and Junior High Spelling Bee in the high school auditorium on Wednesday with 30 students competing from each building.
The winners (top 10) from the Intermediate and (top 20) from the Junior High will represent their schools in the live-streamed City Spelling Bee on Jan. 11 at 9 a.m. Congratulations to all spellers that participated in today's competition.
