The following tips for grocery shopping safely and handling groceries safely once you get home during the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic were shared by the Vinton County (Ohio) Health Department on its Facebook page and were re-shared by the Pike County General Health District on its Facebook page:
Before and while shopping...
1. Don't shop if you have any COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed.
2. Make a grocery list before you leave your house.
3. Do not take the whole family. Designate one person to do the necessary shopping.
4. Wipe down the cart (with disinfectant wipes) before placing anything in it.
5. Plan ahead, and if possible, buy enough to get you through two weeks to limit the amount of trips to the store.
Once you get your groceries home...
1. Sanitize the area you will be placing groceries. Plan to have a clean area and a dirty area if possible. Grocery bags go on the dirty area, and cleaned groceries will be placed in the clean area.
2. Wipe down all plastic packages, canned goods, and jars with a disinfectant wipe.
3. Take cereal and other goods out of cardboard boxes and dispose of boxes.
4. Clean produce and fruit, if applicable, with warm water for 20 seconds before putting it into the refrigerator.
• Please use hand sanitizer a few times while in the store, and do not touch your face. (Editor’s Note: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC] state that the hand sanitizer should contain at least 60 percent alcohol.) Using a mask is optional, but advice from the CDC on wearing masks is still evolving.
• If you are not a WIC participant, please do not buy items labeled WIC. They are limited to those items only.
• For those of you who can refrain from shopping this weekend, please do! It will help ensure that the shelves are stocked for those who receive monthly assistance/income and also decreases congestion in the stores.
Also, during Wednesday's press conference with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio Director of Health Dr. Amy Acton, M.D., MPH, and Lt. Governor Jon Husted, it was stated that stores are asking customers to observe the following rules for safety in the stores during the COVID-19 pandemic:
1. Keep at least six feet of space between you and fellow customers, associates, and employees.
2. Shop patiently. Watch and wait for other customers to be done in the aisle and keep that six-foot distance between yourself and others.
3. Limit and consolidate shopping trips.
4. Shop alone when possible.
5. Stay at home when you don't feel well. Have someone like a neighbor or family member pick up what you need and drop it off on your front step.
6. Wash and sanitize your hands before you come to the store and after you are done shopping.
7. Do not touch your face and then items and/or products in the store while you are shopping.
8. If you can, wear a mask or gloves while you are shopping.
9. Shop online through the grocery store which will allow either curbside pick-up or home delivery.
Husted mentioned that with essential businesses, such as grocery stores, the state has been pretty forceful in ordering them that they need to follow safe workplace requirements to make sure there is not spread of COVID-19 going on in businesses.
"But they (the stores) have asked us to do something in return — to talk to you," Husted told Ohio residents. "Because they can put all the rules and regulations in place, but if the customers in the stores are not following the rules, it makes it very tough on them."
Also during Wednesday's press conference, a new partnership to help those who receive SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits was announced.
"To help ensure that Ohio's most vulnerable citizens have access to food while limiting potential exposure to COVID-19, Governor DeWine announced a new partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service and grocery stores to develop a 'click and collect' option for groceries," according to information from the governor's office.
"Those receiving SNAP benefits will be able to shop online, pick up their groceries in their cars, and swipe their EBT cards from their vehicles without entering the store. If a store does not have a mobile point-of-sale device, a SNAP recipient can continue to order online, but pick up the groceries and pay inside the grocery store. This option reduces the time SNAP recipients are in the grocery store and reduces the risk of community spread."
On Friday, Ohio Director of Health Dr. Amy Acton, M.D., MPH, said that one step people can take when bringing home carryout food from a restaurant is to wipe off the packaging as a precaution before you open it.
"Obviously, we’re really relying on the great hygiene of the folks making the food, and I know that’s something that businesses take very, very seriously," she said.
