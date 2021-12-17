PIKETON MAYOR'S COURT

Dec. 6, 2021

Darrel J. Castle - Possession of marijuana and tag light required. Continued until Dec. 20, 2021.

Michael R. Reid, Jr. - First-time yield entering the highway. Pled no contest, found guilty, and ordered to pay fine and court costs.

Creo C. Whitt - Petty theft. No contest and will appear in 90 days for sentencing.

Anna Deaton - Driving under financial responsibility suspension. Pled no contest, found guilty, and ordered to pay fine and court costs. Red reflectors required, dismissed in court.

James R. MinnehanPled guilty, found guilty, and ordered to pay fine and court costs. Fictitious tags were dismissed in court.

