PIKETON MAYOR'S COURT
Dec. 6, 2021
Darrel J. Castle - Possession of marijuana and tag light required. Continued until Dec. 20, 2021.
Michael R. Reid, Jr. - First-time yield entering the highway. Pled no contest, found guilty, and ordered to pay fine and court costs.
Creo C. Whitt - Petty theft. No contest and will appear in 90 days for sentencing.
Anna Deaton - Driving under financial responsibility suspension. Pled no contest, found guilty, and ordered to pay fine and court costs. Red reflectors required, dismissed in court.
James R. Minnehan - Pled guilty, found guilty, and ordered to pay fine and court costs. Fictitious tags were dismissed in court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.