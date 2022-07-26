ODNR logo

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Forestry invites the public to attend in-person open house events to learn more about management plans for Ohio’s state forests. Held annually, this year’s open house events are scheduled for August 23, 24, and 25.

“Ohio’s state forests offer many benefits and opportunities to all Ohioans,” said Dan Balser, chief of the Division of Forestry. “The annual open house events are opportunities for the public to learn about our plans to sustainably manage Ohio’s public forest resources and provide us with feedback and comments.”

