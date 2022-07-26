COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Forestry invites the public to attend in-person open house events to learn more about management plans for Ohio’s state forests. Held annually, this year’s open house events are scheduled for August 23, 24, and 25.
“Ohio’s state forests offer many benefits and opportunities to all Ohioans,” said Dan Balser, chief of the Division of Forestry. “The annual open house events are opportunities for the public to learn about our plans to sustainably manage Ohio’s public forest resources and provide us with feedback and comments.”
The Division of Forestry’s forest managers and foresters develop an annual work plan to guide specific management activities for 24 state forests in Ohio. This covers more than 200,000 acres combined. The open house events provide opportunities for the public to better understand, ask questions, and comment on Ohio’s plans for sustainable forestry, which include recreation, treating invasive species, prescribed burning, and timber cruising and harvesting.
The public is welcome to attend, ask questions, and submit written comments on the state forest management plan at these in-person open house events:
Southeastern District, Athens Headquarters
Tuesday, August 23, 2022, 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
360 E. State St., Athens 45701
For more information, call 740-272-8519.
Southern District, Chillicothe Headquarters
Wednesday, August 24, 2022, 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
345 Allen Ave., Chillicothe 45601
For more information, call 740-774-1596.
Northern District, Loudonville Library
Thursday, August 25, 2022, 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
122 E Main St, Loudonville, OH 44842
For more information, call 419-424-5004.
Open house information and the draft annual work plan are posted on the Division of Forestry’s State Forest Work Plan webpage. If you would like to submit written comments, please send an email with your name to: DNR-stateforestworkplancomments@dnr.ohio.gov.
Comments will be accepted for up to 30 days after the open house events, at which time they will be considered as the plans are finalized.
The Ohio Division of Forestry promotes the wise use and sustainable management of Ohio’s public and private woodlands. To learn more about Ohio’s woodlands, visit Forestry.ohiodnr.gov. Follow us on Facebook @odnrforestry and on Instagram @odnrforestry (instagram.com/odnrforestry).
ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.
