Due to COVID, the Waverly Garden Club will not be able to hold its annual plant sale in May.
The Waverly Garden Club is a non-profit organization. We are a member of the Ohio Association of Garden Clubs, Region 10. Our goal is to help beautify Waverly and surrounding areas for your pleasure.
Our current projects include the courtyard at Waverly Adena Hospital, Veterans Memorial, and planting seasonal flowers in the downtown flowerpots. We also plant flowers for the Mayor's Office, Police Station and the Chamber of Commerce.
Before COVID, we sponsored contests for best private home gardens and best business floral decorations. We start our holiday season by creating Christmas favors for Meals on Wheels and the residents of the Bristol Village Nursing Facility. Region 10 decorates the Shawnee State Park Lodge in November for Christmas. We (Waverly Garden Club) are responsible for decorating the dining room.
We have depended on Pike County citizens who support us by visiting our annual plant sale in May to have monies for our projects. Since we have not had a plant sale in two years, our funds are rapidly dwindling. We would like to thank the businesses of Waverly and individuals in our area who have helped by donating monies toward our projects.
If you enjoy gardening and are interested in our organization, please call Pat at (740) 947-9517 or send a text to (740) 708-6208. Waverly Garden Club meets once a month during the day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.