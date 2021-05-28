CHILLICOTHE, OH — The Chillicothe VA Medical Center is offering Veterans a program designed to help Veterans recover from addiction to opioids and/or alcohol using a Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) program along with counseling. Through the MAT program, medication such as buprenorphine (Suboxone) or naltrexone (Vivitrol) combined with counseling and behavioral therapies provides a “whole health” approach to the treatment of substance use disorder. The goal of the program is to help Veterans recover from addiction and live healthy and productive lives.
Veterans can participate in the MAT program at the VA as an outpatient or through a residential service for substance abuse or mental health program offered at the main Chillicothe campus. To qualify for the program individuals must:
• be a Veteran
• meet criteria for having an opioid use disorder or alcohol use disorder
• have a means of reliable transportation to and from appointments
• have reliable contact information – cell or home phone number
To learn more about the program or schedule an appointment to initiate the process of enrolling in the MAT Clinic contact the Chillicothe VA Medical Center MAT Clinic, at 740-773-1141, extension 16893 or 17610, Monday – Friday, 7:30a – 4 p.m.
For more information about the Chillicothe VA, visit our webpage (www.va.gov/chillicothe), follow us on facebook (facebook.com/ChillicotheVAMC) and twitter (@chillicothevamc).
Veterans not enrolled in the VA healthcare system are encouraged to visit www.chillicothe.va.gov/enrollment.asp to register or call 740-772-7170 with questions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.