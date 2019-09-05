PIKE COUNTY COURT NEWS
July 23, 2019
Amanda Denny - Fail to control motor vehicle. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Bond forfeiture. $30 fine. $100 in court costs.
July 24, 2019
Samantha J. Dixon - License forfeit (2X), non. compliance license suspension, possession of drug instruments (2X), possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, and driving under suspension - non. compliance. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Samantha J. Dixon - Possession of drugs. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs.
Taylor A. Beatty - Possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Taylor A. Beatty - Possession of drugs. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs.
Jennifer L. Casto - Possession of drugs. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to prosecutor's decision not to proceed to trial but not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. Defendant is compliant with counseling. No cost to defendant.
David T. Walters - Possession of drugs. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall stay away from the premises located at Elm Grove Church, Elm Grove, Ohio. $100 in court costs.
Andrew S. Bodager - Persistent disorderly conduct. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to prosecutor's decision not to proceed to trial but not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. Defendant to pay court costs. $100 in court costs.
Zachary T. Schwalbach - Criminal trespass. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall stay away from Donnell Baker, Jerry Gillum, and Vishnuangkor Walker. Defendant shall stay away from the premises located at 118 West Second Street, Waverly, Ohio 45690.
Jesse A. Johnson - Theft and transact weapon. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice. To be presented to grand jury. No cost to defendant.
Jesse A. Johnson - Possession of drug instruments. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs.
Derrek A. Artz - Petty theft. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall stay away from the Waverly Wal-Mart, Waverly, Ohio 45690 and shall serve 200 hours of community service as assigned by the probation officer. $100 in court costs.
John R. Morzocchi - Distracted driving. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Julie A. Baker - Left of center and distracted driving. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Defendant is able to pay the fine and court costs imposed in full within 90 days. $60 in fines. $100 in court costs.
Sean M. Hart - Driving under suspension - Financial Responsibility Act and child restraint. Pled guilty. Found guilty. $150 in fines. $100 in court costs.
