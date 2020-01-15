Cedarville University recently released the fall 2019 Dean's Honor List. This recognition required students to maintain a 3.75 GPA for the semester while taking a minimum of 12 credit hours. The following local students were named to Cedarville University Dean's Honor List for the 2019 fall semester:
Aaron Bapst of Lucasville
Tanner Kunz of Waverly
