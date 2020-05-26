For hungry students in the Western Local School District, access to food remained available throughout the state-mandated, two-month closure due to COVID-19.
According to Western Local Superintendent Brock Brewster, the district began its feeding program the Monday after schools closed. The goal was to provide food for breakfasts and lunches on the days when the student would have normally been at school. For the first five weeks, food was distributed on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. On those three days, each student received a double-portion of food so they would have enough for at least two days. For the remaining three weeks, food distribution took place on Mondays and Thursdays, which required additional items to be packed. Going from three-days-a-week to two days allowed the families who picked up food the opportunity to save some gas by not making as many trips to the school.
Following USDA guidelines for school lunches, Brewster said that they were able to provide some hot meals on the days they distributed food. Examples of hot food provided to students included pizza, “breakfast for lunch”, pork patties, chicken patties, hamburgers, green beans, broccoli, steamed vegetables and fruit cups.
“They got almost all of what they could have gotten at school. We knew the hot meals wouldn’t last more than one day, but we also wanted to give them enough food that they couldn’t eat it all in one day. We wanted to make sure it lasted for two days,” said Brewster.
“We gave them extra items like snacks and breakfast sandwiches. Then we started giving them some frozen food. We used the Steven Hunter Foundation Power Packs that the students would normally get on Fridays. We were also giving them items from the Indian Cupboard.”
During the school year, approximately 100 students were receiving weekend Power Packs through the Steven Hunter Foundation. Students from those families were the first to be contacted when the school began the feeding program. After those families were reached, Brewster said the school sent out a one-call to the district and posted the information online, asking if there were any additional students/families who needed food service.
“We didn’t turn anyone away. It kept growing until it got to 165, and then it stayed steady,” said Brewster. “One time, we gave them an Emergency Power Pack, which is like 30 pounds per kid. We kept working with the Steven Hunter Foundation. That has been a huge help for us.”
Brewster said a small group of individuals worked together to prepare the food for the students. Amy Haggy, the school’s food service coordinator, took care of ordering the food and making sure that needs were met. The three principals — Carrie Gast, Bethany Whitt, and Heather Thompson — handled many of the deliveries for those who didn’t have a way to come to the school to pick up the food.
“We have a core group of about eight people every week. Three people worked in the kitchen. We had four people packing boxes and one runner. I had staff members asking to help. If we would have needed 50, I would have had 50 here to help us,” said Brewster.
“Many wanted to help, but it would have been impossible to maintain social distancing. We appreciated them asking, but we had a system here. To keep it running in a one-hour period, it had to run efficiently, so it was easier to keep the same people. They knew the routine and knew how to stay out of each other’s way.”
With that system in place, Brewster said the staff at Western Local Schools was providing approximately 1,000 meals a week for students.
Although the need for food was important to the students and the families, Brewster said there were additional reasons the program was important.
“It was more keeping the connection between the school and the parents. It was showing the kids that they could see the principals and some of their teachers. It was for us to show that we haven’t forgotten about them,” said Brewster.
“Some of the kids would come with their parents to pick up the food and got to wave at them (teachers and staff). Those kids will never forget that their teachers and the school staff didn’t forget about them. This is simply what we do. This is an extension of school. We do whatever kids need us to do.”
The closure of school and the push for schools to do online/remote learning wasn’t an easy option for many students in the Western Local School District.
“For any kid who didn’t have access to remote learning, we made packets for them. Less than 30 percent of our students have access to high speed internet,” said Brewster.
“We did whatever needed to be done. My staff and I at Western will do whatever needs to be done and is best for kids. Every kid’s need is what we are going to do. We delivered their homework to them. We have picked up their homework.”
As the calendar turns to June, food will still be available once a week through the summer months, as the school plans to provide non-perishable and frozen items.
“We did a survey and every single person who was on the food service list all have access to a refrigerator and/or freezer and a microwave. This summer we plan to give them frozen items that will last longer so they don’t have to eat it the day they get it.”
No matter what happens in the coming months, Brewster feels strongly about the effort the school staff made to stay in touch with the students.
“Feeding was more about not allowing the connection between our staff, the students, and the community to be broken by this virus,” said Brewster. “We wanted to keep that connection and link. Our kids needed some reassurance and a comfort zone. This virus has done a lot of damage. But we will not be broken by it.”
