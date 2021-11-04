MARRIAGES
Pike County Probate Court Marriage Application Report, Aug. 1-31 2021:
• Bobbie Jo Yoakem of Piketon, 38, Homemaker, and Shawn Allen Butterbaugh of Piketon, 38, Truck Driver.
• James Steven Argeroplos of Waverly, 35, Maintenance Mechanic, and Theresa Lee Oliver of Waverly, 40, Registered Nurse.
• Kaylee Dawn Spencer of Waverly, 19, Waitress, and Dake Jeremiah Painter of Waverly, 20, Construction.
• Joshua Edward Perdue of Piketon, 27, Rumpke, and Stephanie Michelle Corrick of Piketon, 26, Customer Service.
• Christina Marie Colburn of Waverly, 39, Chemical Dependency Counselor, and Brian Douglas Beekman of Waverly, 44, Kenworth Truck Co.
• Danielle Marie Ruggles of Piketon, 28, Radiologic Technologist, and Beau Alexander Romine, 29, Sheriff Deputy.
• Colton Blake Harris of Waverly, 24, USPS, and Abby Leigh Montgomery of Waverly, 24, Language Facilitator.
