MARRIAGES

Pike County Probate Court Marriage Application Report, Aug. 1-31 2021:

• Bobbie Jo Yoakem of Piketon, 38, Homemaker, and Shawn Allen Butterbaugh of Piketon, 38, Truck Driver. 

• James Steven Argeroplos of Waverly, 35, Maintenance Mechanic, and Theresa Lee Oliver of Waverly, 40, Registered Nurse. 

• Kaylee Dawn Spencer of Waverly, 19, Waitress, and Dake Jeremiah Painter of Waverly, 20, Construction. 

• Joshua Edward Perdue of Piketon, 27, Rumpke, and Stephanie Michelle Corrick of Piketon, 26, Customer Service. 

• Christina Marie Colburn of Waverly, 39, Chemical Dependency Counselor, and Brian Douglas Beekman of Waverly, 44, Kenworth Truck Co. 

• Danielle Marie Ruggles of Piketon, 28, Radiologic Technologist, and Beau Alexander Romine, 29, Sheriff Deputy. 

• Colton Blake Harris of Waverly, 24, USPS, and Abby Leigh Montgomery of Waverly, 24, Language Facilitator. 

