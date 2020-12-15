The Pike County General Health District released its latest COVID-19 update on its Facebook page on Monday night. According to the latest count, there have been 19 new cases reported and 18 new recoveries are listed as of Monday evening. The total number of cases in Pike County since the pandemic began is now up to 1,118, with 653 of those cases being found in females and 535 in males. There are also currently 13 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the county, and 139 active cases in the county. Another statistic that is unfortunate to report is the death total in Pike County, which has recently risen to 8, with the latest death being reported by the Health District over the weekend. Below is the official statement from the Health District regarding the latest COVID-19 related death.
*Pike County Confirms Eighth COVID-19 Death*
“The Pike County General Health District is reporting its eighth COVID-19 related death. The deceased individual was a female, in her 80’s, and passed away at the hospital. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family and friends. Please respect their privacy as they mourn the loss of a loved one.
As a reminder, case investigation was already completed, and close contacts were already notified of potential exposure. No other information will be released at this time.”
