For the past three years, staff at Community Action Committee of Pike County (CAC) donate to a local cause. Past donations included Pike Pet Pals, and Buckets for the Homeless. This year, staff donated personal care items to be distributed to all five public schools in Pike County to be given to students in need. For every $5 worth of personal care items donated, CAC staff would be given a sheet of auction tickets to use at the agency holiday party.
After tallying all the donations, CAC donated nearly 1,000 personal care items. This included over 120 bars of soap, nearly 100 tubes of toothpaste and over 100 bottles of shampoo. Included in the personal care donations were school supplies that were donated to the agency.
