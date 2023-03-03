ODNR

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is urging Ohioans to learn about the state’s outdoor burning regulations and to take precautions if they are planning to burn debris this spring. Ohio law states that most outdoor debris burning is prohibited in unincorporated areas from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. during March, April, and May (Ohio Revised Code 1503.18).

“We’ve seen increased wildland fire activity in Ohio in the last year,” said Greg Guess, fire program administrator and assistant chief for the ODNR Division of Forestry. “Increased awareness of the risks of outdoor burning in the springtime will help keep Ohioans safe from wildland fires this year.”


Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments