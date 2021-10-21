BEAVER- Thirty-one years before the American Civil War, a group met on Poplar Run in Jackson County to set the foundation of what is presently known as the Zion Baptist Church.
Now, 191 years and 25 reverends later, the church will be celebrating its birthday on Sunday, Oct. 24.
In its storied history, the church has endured through two fires - first rebuilding in 1913 after a 1912 fire and then moving to its current location on 13236 State Route 335 in 1935.
What has sustained the church, Rev. Keith Jackson said, is a steadfast commitment from his congregation towards one another.
"When one of us is going through a difficulty, there is always someone there to provide a helping hand," he said, serving as pastor since May 1998. "There is a lot of love in this community."
Just as the church has stood the test of time, multiple families have been active members for several generations.
Jackson is a descendant of Rev. Thomas Walker, a former slave, who has been identified in church records as the original pastor.
Walker came to Ohio in 1823, moving from Bedford County in Virginia, and is the father to Jeremiah Walker, L.E. Walker, and J.D. Walker who would also serve as a pastor during the first fire. Walter Thomas Walker, great-grandson of Rev. Thomas Walker, also served as a deacon for 25 years at the church.
Looking back during the church's 185th anniversary, Jackson thought during his sermon on Oct. 25, 2015 how its earlier members would look at the congregation now.
Unlike then, Zion Baptist Church now has air conditioning. The church, however, has always been a physical and spiritual place for protection from the outside world.
“This whole day for 185 (years) is a celebration, but what we should be celebrating is another opportunity that God has given us,” he is quoted in a Nov. 1, 2015 News Watchman article. “He allowed the blood to run warm through our veins. He allowed us to come here today so that we might be able to learn something, so that we might be able to go out into the streets in Pike County and Ross County and Jackson County, and we might be able to reach somebody and let them know that there is a better way of life because it’s a tough, tough world on the outside.”
Following the church's incorporation in 1994, the congregation has grown in both members and structure. Zion Baptist Church remodeled in 2000, installed a new roof, and welcomed converts, renewals, and baptisms.
On Sunday, Jackson will provide remarks on the church's history during its 11 a.m. service. Immediately following the end of the service, a trunk-or-treat will be held at the Zion Baptist Church parking lot.
