Early voting in Ohio begins Wednesday, October 12 and runs through Monday, November 7, according to the Pike County Board of Elections website.
The time you can early vote changes throughout the early voting period. The schedule is as follows: October 12 through October 27 on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
On Saturday, October 28 early voting will be available on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Starting on October 31 through November 4, the hours for early voting are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.
On Saturday, November 5 the hours for in-person early voting are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Sunday, November 6 the hours for early voting are 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Monday, November 7 the hours for voting are 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.
If you choose to vote on Election Day, which is Tuesday, November 8 the polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.
You can also absentee vote if you do not want to fight the crowd on Election Day or will be out of the area and can't make to early vote. All you have to do is fill out an Absentee Ballot Application and mail it to the Board of Elections. You can call the Board of Elections at (740) 947-4512 and request an Absentee Ballot Application be mailed to you.
You can return your absentee ballot by mailing to the Board of Elections at: 230 Waverly Plaza, Suite 1100, Wavery, OH 45690, or you or a relative can hand-deliver it to the Board of Elections office.
