1. Gospel singers coming to Waverly

Gospel singing duo Chester and Isolina Gaither are coming to the Omega United Methodist Church on Sunday, June 12. The Maryland-based group have traveled across the globe singing gospel songs and will be at the church from 10 a.m. to 12 noon.

Omega UMC is located on 21660 State Route 335 in Waverly.

2. AAA: Gas prices down nationwide; oil prices ease

The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is five cents lower this week at $3.967 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week's average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $3.967

Average price during the week of March 28, 2022 $4.018

Average price during the week of April 5, 2021 $2.793

3. April 6 in History

On April 6, 1909, Americans Robert Peary and Matthew Henson became the first men to reach the North Pole. On April 6, 1917, the United States declared war on Germany and entered World War I on the Allied side. On April 6, 1924, four planes left Seattle on the first successful flight around the world.

This Day in History Information Courtesy of historynet.com.

