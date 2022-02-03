Due to the inclement weather, several Pike County schools are closed for Thursday, Feb. 3.

Those schools are as followed:

  • Waverly City Schools
  • Scioto Valley Local Schools District
  • Eastern Local Schools
  • Western Local Schools
  • Pike County Career Technology Center
  • Pike Christian Academy
  • Miracle City Academy

The News Watchman will be updating this list before Friday.

