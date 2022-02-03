Due to the inclement weather, several Pike County schools are closed for Thursday, Feb. 3.
Those schools are as followed:
- Waverly City Schools
- Scioto Valley Local Schools District
- Eastern Local Schools
- Western Local Schools
- Pike County Career Technology Center
- Pike Christian Academy
- Miracle City Academy
The News Watchman will be updating this list before Friday.
