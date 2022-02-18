PIKE COUNTY— Jury trials have been scheduled for two of the Wagner family in 2022, as Pike County looks to move forward from one of its darkest days.
The four members of the Wagner family — Edward “Jake” Wagner, Angela Wagner, George “Billy” Wagner IV, and George Wagner III — are being charged in the 2016 Rhoden murders, where eight people died at four separate residences in the county.
However, as a local duo of cold case advocates explains, there are many other murder cases that have gone cold without charges or resolution.
To the tally of Angie Montgomery and Valena French-Roberts, Pike County has at least nine murder cold cases dating back to 2000 and there are likely more.
Considering the county’s population, this number is considered exceedingly high.
“The main thing we feel is that the cases have been neglected,” said Montgomery in a Thursday interview. “The families have been neglected.”
Montgomery got her start in the world of cold cases following the murder of her cousin, Curtis Francis, and his fiancé, Jennifer Burgette, in December 2006. She now serves as the family advocate for him and in the Hopper Road Murders.
By 2014, Montgomery had went full-force with our efforts of drawing attention to this case and several others through social media.
Through this starting point, Montgomery learned that her family was far from alone when it came to local unsolved murder cases.
“We hadn’t heard of some of them and that’s what sparked us,” she said. “Other people need to hear about these. There are other families like ours that are hurting and they need help.”
Gathering information on these cases has required Montgomery and French-Roberts to sort through public records, hold conversations with anyone wanting to talk, and put a lot of foot to pavement.
Sometimes it requires a lot of time behind the wheel, as those with something to say might have left the area, but Montgomery says decisions like these are necessary.
“You have to work the case,” she said. “It’s never going to get solved if you put it in a box on a shelf and ignore it.”
When this has happened in Pike County, Montgomery said families do feel left-out. In her opinion, too many cases have been tucked away by local law enforcement.
The group is appreciative of law enforcement as a whole- even more so when they take action on these matters- but would like to see this become more common.
For now, however, they say a process of neglect has been going on for far too long and it needs to be corrected.
“Every case we get is the same thing,” said Montgomery. “It’s the same neglect, the same mistakes... I think a lot of these cases would have been solved within 48 hours if things would have been done properly.”
Even if it still does not lead to any answers, French-Roberts says the effort is appreciated by the grieving.
“It’s more about letting them know that there are people that care and are willing to listen to you,” she said, helping when possible but not offering false hope at the same time.
What might be considered “small” in terms of case size, they feel should not determine the effort that goes into these cases.
“I don’t care how small the case is; that’s still someone’s baby at the end of the day,” French-Roberts said.
Getting the word out on these cases landed Montgomery on “Dateline NBC” in a January 2020 special and on “Crime Stories with Nancy Grace” last year.
She said she’s willing to be featured by just about any media outlet- big or small- to tell her story.
“If we get one arrest out of all of these, then our voices were heard and we would be happy,” Montgomery said.
