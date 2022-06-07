Waverly student makes Dean’s List

Georgetown College is pleased to announce and congratulate the following student from Waverly who made the Dean’s List for spring 2022: Lorena Moran.

To qualify, a student must have completed the semester with at least 12 credit hours and a minimum 3.7 GPA. A total of 310 students made the Dean’s List for spring 2022.

State Route 124 tree trimming

Beginning Monday, June 6, crews will begin a tree trimming operation on state Route 124 in Pike County, weather permitting.

Work will be done between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. through June 13. During the operation, the roadway will be closed at various locations between the Highland County line (0 mile marker) and Dry Bone Road (6 mile marker).Property owners and emergency vehicles will be permitted through the area. Through traffic will need to use an alternate route.

June 8 in History

On June 8, 1867, Frank Lloyd Wright, influential American architect, was born. On June 8, 1953, After being turned away at a local diner, 86-year-old African American activist Mary Church Terrell and civil rights groups scored a major victory as the Supreme Court ruled against segregated lunch counters in Washington, D.C. On June 8, 1968, James Earl Ray, the alleged assassin of Martin Luther King, Jr., was captured at the London Airport.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you


Load comments