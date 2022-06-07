Georgetown College is pleased to announce and congratulate the following student from Waverly who made the Dean’s List for spring 2022: Lorena Moran.
To qualify, a student must have completed the semester with at least 12 credit hours and a minimum 3.7 GPA. A total of 310 students made the Dean’s List for spring 2022.
State Route 124 tree trimming
Beginning Monday, June 6, crews will begin a tree trimming operation on state Route 124 in Pike County, weather permitting.
Work will be done between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. through June 13. During the operation, the roadway will be closed at various locations between the Highland County line (0 mile marker) and Dry Bone Road (6 mile marker).Property owners and emergency vehicles will be permitted through the area. Through traffic will need to use an alternate route.
June 8 in History
On June 8, 1867, Frank Lloyd Wright, influential American architect, was born. On June 8, 1953, After being turned away at a local diner, 86-year-old African American activist Mary Church Terrell and civil rights groups scored a major victory as the Supreme Court ruled against segregated lunch counters in Washington, D.C. On June 8, 1968, James Earl Ray, the alleged assassin of Martin Luther King, Jr., was captured at the London Airport.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.