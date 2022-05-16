Armed Forces Day Golf Outing
On Saturday, May 21, the Dogwood Hills Golf Course will host the third annual Armed Forces Day golf outing. The price to register a four-person term is $260 and registration starts at 7:30 a.m. or earlier online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/3rd-annual-armed-forces-day-golf-outing-tickets-314886202107?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.
Cash prizes will go out to the first, second, and third place teams. For more information call the Dogwood Golf Course (1192 Debord Rd. in Waverly) at 740-663-2700.
2. Scioto Brush Creek Sweep
The Scioto Brush Creek Sweep will be back after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus next Sunday, May 22. To register, call the Adams Soil & Water Conservation District at 937-544-1010. All volunteers will receive a free t-shirt and canoes, paddles, and life jackets will be provided.
The event, held by Friends of Scioto Brush Creek, is welcome to all regardless of membership in FoSBC. Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
3. May 18 in History
On May 18, 1860, Abraham Lincoln was nominated for president. On May 18, 1896, The Supreme Court's decision on Plessy v. Ferguson upheld the "separate but equal" policy in the United States. On May 18, 1917, The U.S. Congress passed the Selective Service act, calling up soldiers to fight World War I. On May 18, 1980, after rumbling for two months, Mount Saint Helens, in Washington, erupted three times in 24 hours.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.