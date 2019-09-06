The Pike Soil and Water Conservation District recently announced the winners of its 2019 Conservation Photo Contest.

The Youth Division (18 and under) winners are Jasper Henderson (1st place), Jedidiah Henderson (2nd place) and Jethro Henderson (3rd place).

The Adult Division winners (19 years and older) are Darrell Smith (1st place), Misty Jones (2nd place) and Jordan Buckler (3rd place).

Honorable Mention winners are Jedidiah Henderson and Ruth Henderson.

First-place winners in each division will receive $50 and second-place winners will receive $25.

Visit the Pike Soil and Water Conservation District's Facebook page to see photos taken by all the winners of the Pike Soil and Water Conservation District's 2019 Conservation Photo Contest.

