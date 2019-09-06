The Pike Soil and Water Conservation District recently announced the winners of its 2019 Conservation Photo Contest.
The Youth Division (18 and under) winners are Jasper Henderson (1st place), Jedidiah Henderson (2nd place) and Jethro Henderson (3rd place).
The Adult Division winners (19 years and older) are Darrell Smith (1st place), Misty Jones (2nd place) and Jordan Buckler (3rd place).
Honorable Mention winners are Jedidiah Henderson and Ruth Henderson.
First-place winners in each division will receive $50 and second-place winners will receive $25.
Visit the Pike Soil and Water Conservation District's Facebook page to see photos taken by all the winners of the Pike Soil and Water Conservation District's 2019 Conservation Photo Contest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.