Note: The number next to each student is the number of times they were on the honor roll this year.
GRADE 6:
Braelyn Bevins 2
Allaysia Blevins 4
Bryson Broughton 4
Dawson Cody 4
Kaycie Collier 2
Addison Cooper 3
Bryna Detty 4
Landen Durham 4
Taylor Estep 4
Justin Fowler 1
Ariana Goode 1
Teagan Halterman 2
Evan Hines 4
Landyn Holbrook 1
Alexis Jayne 1
Storm Jennings 1
Cade Leist 4
Ashlee Lykins 4
Shayla Montgomery 1
Leah Rader 4
Rilynn Shook 1
Talia Stoll 4
Miles Thompson-Hannah 1
Bailey Tuttle 3
Liberty Ward 3
Lillian Weaver 4
Tristan Wicker 4
GRADE 7:
Hannah Allen 2
Cooper Alley 3
Baylee Barnett 2
Nataklie Beekman 4
Dalton Blevins 4
Jubal Bevins 4
Caden Blevins 2
Larrick Boldman 1
Cailyn Brigner 4
Sarabeth Cannady 4
MacKenzie Dugan 3
Christene Eing 4
Dalyn Exline 3
Calvin Flugge 4
Lillian Flugge 4
Curtis Glenn 4
Bryadon Greene 1
Laken Gullett 4
Lance Harris 4
Breanna Iseton 4
Mariah Keeton 4
Ely Kirby 1
Landon Kuntzman 3
Olivia Logan 4
Gracie Long 3
Eric Manley 3
Addison Mathews 4
Charles Medeiros 3
Evan Miller 4
Elijah Montgomery 4
Ella Montgomery 4
Bryson Morgan 1
Teddie Oliver 3
Lanigha Parsons 1
Timothy Perry 2
Jaden Pope 3
Hayden Reinsmith 4
Trista Rhoads 2
Christian Smith 3
Emily Smith 1
Emari Snyder 4
Alexandria Spradlin 3
Braydon Tomlison 3
Brewer Tomlison 4
Josie Ware 4
Brenna Weaver 4
TJ Weaver 1
Aiden Werner 4
Hannah Wiget 4
Elizabeth Wireman 1
GRADE 8:
Ryley Alexander 1
Aubrey Bapst 4
Joseph Barnett 4
Nataleigh Blankenship 4
Christopher Bragdon 4
Payton Buckle 1
Abagail Carpenter 3
Landon Cavinder 1
Garrett Cody 4
McCady Conley 3
Madilen Day 4
Macy Dyke 1
Gracie Fox 3
Devon Halterman 2
Andrea Howard 3
William Howard 1
Derek Jayne 2
Blayse Jones 2
Tucker Leist 3
Anna Lesh 4
Kimberly Maki 4
Riley McCoy 4
Sheyenne Montgomery 4
Audrey Nolen 4
Shay Norman 1
Hailie Plummer 2
Trista Poorman 1
Wyatt Richardson 4
Xane Runyon 4
Collin Saiz 3
Carson Salisbury 4
Sherman Salisbury 4
Dalton Southworth 4
Kalli Stephenson 4
Lydia Turner 4
Cylie Weaver 1
Jacob Wicker 3
