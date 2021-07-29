Note: The number next to each student is the number of times they were on the honor roll this year.

GRADE 6:

Braelyn Bevins 2

Allaysia Blevins 4

Bryson Broughton 4

Dawson Cody 4

Kaycie Collier 2

Addison Cooper 3

Bryna Detty 4

Landen Durham 4

Taylor Estep 4

Justin Fowler 1

Ariana Goode 1

Teagan Halterman 2

Evan Hines 4

Landyn Holbrook 1

Alexis Jayne 1

Storm Jennings 1

Cade Leist 4

Ashlee Lykins 4

Shayla Montgomery 1

Leah Rader 4

Rilynn Shook 1

Talia Stoll 4

Miles Thompson-Hannah 1

Bailey Tuttle 3

Liberty Ward 3

Lillian Weaver 4

Tristan Wicker 4

GRADE 7:

Hannah Allen 2

Cooper Alley 3

Baylee Barnett 2

Nataklie Beekman 4

Dalton Blevins 4

Jubal Bevins 4

Caden Blevins 2

Larrick Boldman 1

Cailyn Brigner 4

Sarabeth Cannady 4

MacKenzie Dugan 3

Christene Eing 4

Dalyn Exline 3

Calvin Flugge 4

Lillian Flugge 4

Curtis Glenn 4

Bryadon Greene 1

Laken Gullett 4

Lance Harris 4

Breanna Iseton 4

Mariah Keeton 4

Ely Kirby 1

Landon Kuntzman 3

Olivia Logan 4

Gracie Long 3

Eric Manley 3

Addison Mathews 4

Charles Medeiros 3

Evan Miller 4

Elijah Montgomery 4

Ella Montgomery 4

Bryson Morgan 1

Teddie Oliver 3

Lanigha Parsons 1

Timothy Perry 2

Jaden Pope 3

Hayden Reinsmith 4

Trista Rhoads 2

Christian Smith 3

Emily Smith 1

Emari Snyder 4

Alexandria Spradlin 3

Braydon Tomlison 3

Brewer Tomlison 4

Josie Ware 4

Brenna Weaver 4

TJ Weaver 1

Aiden Werner 4

Hannah Wiget 4

Elizabeth Wireman 1

GRADE 8:

Ryley Alexander 1

Aubrey Bapst 4

Joseph Barnett 4

Nataleigh Blankenship 4

Christopher Bragdon 4

Payton Buckle 1

Abagail Carpenter 3

Landon Cavinder 1

Garrett Cody 4

McCady Conley 3

Madilen Day 4

Macy Dyke 1

Gracie Fox 3

Devon Halterman 2

Andrea Howard 3

William Howard 1

Derek Jayne 2

Blayse Jones 2

Tucker Leist 3

Anna Lesh 4

Kimberly Maki 4

Riley McCoy 4

Sheyenne Montgomery 4

Audrey Nolen 4

Shay Norman 1

Hailie Plummer 2

Trista Poorman 1

Wyatt Richardson 4

Xane Runyon 4

Collin Saiz 3

Carson Salisbury 4

Sherman Salisbury 4

Dalton Southworth 4

Kalli Stephenson 4

Lydia Turner 4

Cylie Weaver 1

Jacob Wicker 3

