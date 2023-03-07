PIKETON - Piketon Village Council met in regular session Monday evening. An idea that had been introduced at a previous meeting resurfaced Monday when Councilman Isaac Dixon brought up the idea about creating a Facebook page for the village.
The mayor already has a Facebook page of his own but the village itself does not.
Dixon said that the community development subcommittee met prior to the council meeting and had a recommendation to council to create a Facebook page for the village.
"I think everyone, including the mayor, agrees we're leery about having comments on the page," Dixon said. "So we're going to turn all comments off on all posts. We're going to make that a requirement."
Dixon said that it was agreed the Village Administrator Jennifer Chandler would "own" the Facebook page, meaning everything posted would go through her.
"As long as we keep the comments off, I don't have a problem with it," Councilman Ralph Douthitt said.
Chandler said that the page would primarily be for information, directing people to the website, meeting times and that type of general information.
Councilman Dennis Foreman said there should be links to the village webpage, zoning ordinances. SamJam and things like that.
"I think minimally, that we’re going to post (times) for each council meeting and subcommittee meeting," Dixon said. "It's going the same that's on the front door. Nobody is walking by that door today, and saying 'I'm going to go to the meeting.' People are going to see it online on social media."
Dixon said he thinks two positives of this page will be transparency and branding.
"We're more open to receiving feedback by inviting people to the meetings," Dixon said. "We're going to be more transparent with what we're doing.
"People want to know that a community like this, if they're going to live here, is going to make efforts to stay with the culture, continue to stay with the times and stay contemporary."
The motion passed by a 5-0 vote.
In other news, the council voted again to table the matter of electric aggregation.
"I've been trying to do research on that stuff. I'd like to keep it tabled for one more time," Foreman said. "I've been reaching out to these companies.
Councilman Vic Brushart said that he would hate to have the people miss out on the chance to save money.
"We're not going miss out," Foreman said. "We have plenty of time to get it on the ballot. It's three months out."
The motion to table the matter passed by a 5-0 vote.
