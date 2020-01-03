The Workforce & Business Development Program, a division of the Community Action Committee of Pike County, is again providing the Free Tax Assistance Program through April 15, 2020, to file federal and state tax returns FREE OF CHARGE for low to moderate income taxpayers.
Electronic filing with direct deposit means fast refunds, with no fees. Preparers are certified by the IRS to prepare and complete tax returns. Call the Community Action Committee of Pike County at 740-289-2371 to request an appointment at one of the two locations: CAC of Pike County, 941 Market Street, Piketon, or Pike County Senior Center, 402 Clough Street, Waverly. A drop-off program is also available. Call 740.289.2371 to request at appointment or to inquire about drop-off times.
Super Saturday Tax Event 2020
The VITA Free Tax Assistance Program is offering a Super Saturday Tax Event on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pike County Senior Center, 402 Clough Street, and Waverly. No Appointment Necessary!!
For more information, call 740.289.2371.
