Are you interested in helping our youth develop into leaders?
Do you have a skill you would be willing to share with our youth?
Pike County 4-H is in search of adults to serve as volunteers with our youth. Your commitment could be as small as helping out at an event, teaching a skill to members, helping with pre-fair or fair activities, or as big as serving as a club advisor.
Now is the time to get approved as a 2020 4-H volunteer. The deadline is Dec. 31 and only requires you to get a background check which will be reimbursed by Ohio State University. All other trainings will be provided by the OSU Extension office staff.
Interested? Call the OSU Extension office at 740.289.4837, stop by our office at 313 Mill Street, Piketon, or email Julie Evans at evans.1243@osu.edu.
