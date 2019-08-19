The Pike County Recovery Council recently presented a check to the Pike County YMCA to provide funds for the Hurt to Hope program.
Pike County Recovery Council Prevention Specialist Kayla Hamlin presented a check for $4,810 to Kim Conley, Chief Executive Officer, and A.J. Pritchett, Board Vice President, of the Pike County YMCA.
The funds assist the YMCA’s Hurt to Hope program, which – in association with the state of Ohio – assists teens who are struggling with the realities of having drug-addicted parents.
The program uses a variety of methods and activities to help teens cope with their difficult situations and learn skills that prevent them from turning to drug use.
“Part of our mission is drug prevention and the Hurt To Hope program is extraordinary and something we want to support,” Pam Johnson, Pike County Recovery Council Executive Director, said. “We want to thank Kim, the Pike County YMCA, and all their partners who are having a positive impact on the youth of our community.”
