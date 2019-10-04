The Pike County Solid Waste District will hold a county-wide appliance and electronics drive Oct. 7 through Oct. 18. 

Call the solid waste district office at 740-947-4104 to schedule a day to pick up your appliances and electronics. 

They will be accepting televisions, but there will be a cost per television: up to 32 inches $6; 34 and 36 inches $8; any TV over 36 inches $12. They will not pick up a television without payment. 

For more information, please call 740-947-4104. 

