The Pike County Solid Waste District will hold a county-wide appliance and electronics drive Oct. 7 through Oct. 18.
Call the solid waste district office at 740-947-4104 to schedule a day to pick up your appliances and electronics.
They will be accepting televisions, but there will be a cost per television: up to 32 inches $6; 34 and 36 inches $8; any TV over 36 inches $12. They will not pick up a television without payment.
For more information, please call 740-947-4104.
