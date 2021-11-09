1. Grace United Methodist Church collecting for Samaritan’s Purse

The Grace United Methodist Church will be one of the 4,000 drop-off locations during the Samaritan’s Purse National Collection week between Nov. 15 and Nov. 22. Located at 104 S. High St. in Waverly, recommended donations include toys, school supplies, clothing, and hygiene items.

Here are the times that the church will be accepting donations:

  • Monday, Nov. 15: 2:00 PM — 5:30 PM
  • Tuesday, Nov. 16: 2:00 PM — 5:30 PM
  • Wednesday, Nov. 17: 2:00 PM — 5:30 PM
  • Thursday, Nov. 18: 2:00 PM — 5:30 PM
  • Friday, Nov. 19: 2:00 PM — 5:00 PM
  • Saturday, Nov. 20: 10:00 AM — 12:00 PM
  • Sunday, Nov. 21: 11:00 AM — 2:00 PM
  • Monday, Nov. 22: 9:00 AM — 11:00 AM

2. AAA: Gas prices climb in Ohio; National demand increases

The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is 13 cents higher this week at $3.310 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $3.310

Average price during the week of Nov. 1, 2021 $3.183

Average price during the week of Nov. 9, 2020 $2.059

3. Nov. 10 in History

On Nov. 10, 1775, the U.S. Marine Corps was founded. On Nov. 10, 1782, In the last battle of the American Revolution, George Rogers Clark attacked Indians and Loyalists at Chillicothe, in Ohio Territory. On Nov. 10, 1917, 41 US suffragettes were arrested protesting outside the White House. On Nov. 10, 1969, The PBS children’s program Sesame Street debuted.

This Day in History Information Courtesy of historynet.com.

