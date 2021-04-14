PIKETON MAYOR’S COURT

March 2, 2021

Nathan L. Rhinesmith - Driving under suspension. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.

Danny L. Vickroy, Jr. - Stop after accident, driving under suspension, no operator’s license. Transfer to Pike County Court.

Amanda L. Lane - Marked lanes. Dismiss in court. Improper tags. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.

Robert E. Cook - Fictitious tags, drug possession, drug abuse instruments, headlights required, and drug possession — marijuana. Pled not guilty. Trial to be scheduled.

Verna C. Fuller - Driving under suspension. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs. Fictitious tags. Dismissed.

PIKE COUNTY COURT NEWS

March 3, 2021

Tracy L. Schoolcraft - Theft. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant to pay restitution to Corner Market in the amount of $180.00 and shall stay away from the premises located at Corner Market, Piketon, Ohio 45661. $100 in court costs.

Blaine Hubbard III - Domestic violence. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim’s request or victim’s unwillingness to prosecute. No cost to defendant.

Aaron M. Hatcher - Possession of drugs. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs.

Torrie L. Hatton - Domestic violence. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim’s request or victim’s unwillingness to prosecute. No cost to defendant.

Christina L. Walker - Domestic violence. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim’s request or victim’s unwillingness to prosecute. No cost to defendant.

Marcos C. Walker - Domestic violence. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim’s request or victim’s unwillingness to prosecute. No cost to defendant.

March 4, 2021

Clyde T. Thompson Jr. - Fail to control motor vehicle. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Case was waived by defendant. $30 fine. $100 in court costs.

