PIKETON MAYOR’S COURT
March 2, 2021
Nathan L. Rhinesmith - Driving under suspension. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.
Danny L. Vickroy, Jr. - Stop after accident, driving under suspension, no operator’s license. Transfer to Pike County Court.
Amanda L. Lane - Marked lanes. Dismiss in court. Improper tags. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.
Robert E. Cook - Fictitious tags, drug possession, drug abuse instruments, headlights required, and drug possession — marijuana. Pled not guilty. Trial to be scheduled.
Verna C. Fuller - Driving under suspension. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs. Fictitious tags. Dismissed.
PIKE COUNTY COURT NEWS
March 3, 2021
Tracy L. Schoolcraft - Theft. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant to pay restitution to Corner Market in the amount of $180.00 and shall stay away from the premises located at Corner Market, Piketon, Ohio 45661. $100 in court costs.
Blaine Hubbard III - Domestic violence. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim’s request or victim’s unwillingness to prosecute. No cost to defendant.
Aaron M. Hatcher - Possession of drugs. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs.
Torrie L. Hatton - Domestic violence. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim’s request or victim’s unwillingness to prosecute. No cost to defendant.
Christina L. Walker - Domestic violence. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim’s request or victim’s unwillingness to prosecute. No cost to defendant.
Marcos C. Walker - Domestic violence. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim’s request or victim’s unwillingness to prosecute. No cost to defendant.
March 4, 2021
Clyde T. Thompson Jr. - Fail to control motor vehicle. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Case was waived by defendant. $30 fine. $100 in court costs.
