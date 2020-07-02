COLUMBUS, Ohio – Hunters can apply now for any of the hundreds of controlled hunting opportunities available on Ohio’s public lands during the 2020-2021 season, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Controlled hunts include opportunities for white-tailed deer, waterfowl, mourning doves and more. The application period is open until Friday, July 31.
These special hunts are held on selected areas to provide additional opportunities for Ohio’s hunting enthusiasts. Hunts are available through ODNR Divisions of Wildlife, Parks & Watercraft and Natural Areas & Preserves. Hunters may apply for the controlled hunts by completing the application process online using Ohio's Wildlife Licensing System at wildohio.gov.
See the complete list of eligible hunts and locations in the 2020-2021 Controlled Hunting Opportunities booklet. There is a non-refundable application fee of $3 per hunt. Because of social distancing requirements, controlled hunt applications will only be accepted online or by phone for the 2020-2021 season. No in-person drawings will be available this year.
All applicants, youth and adult, are required to possess a valid Ohio hunting license and meet age requirements. Find more information at wildohio.gov on the Controlled Hunts page. Customers without internet access may call 1-866-703-1928 and apply for hunts by phone. There is an additional $5.50 service fee to apply for the phone option.
Hunters are randomly drawn from submitted applications. Successful applicants will be notified and provided additional hunt information by Monday, Aug. 10. Successful applicants will receive a permit, rules and hunting area map. Each controlled hunt opportunity is unique, and applicants are encouraged to thoroughly review all site-specific rules and requirements prior to applying. The application status can be viewed through Ohio’s Wildlife Licensing System.
New this year, all state parks waterfowl blinds drawings will be coordinated through Ohio’s Wildlife Licensing System. Successful applicants can choose a blind location on Saturday, Aug. 15. A $50 fee is charged to construct a blind for state park waterfowl hunts. Permittees are responsible for this additional fee.
The mission of the Division of Wildlife is to conserve and improve fish and wildlife resources and their habitats for sustainable use and appreciation by all. Visit wildohio.gov to find out more.
ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.