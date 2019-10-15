On Oct. 11, students at Waverly Intermediate School did their part to help someone fighting breast cancer through their annual coin march.
According to Vicki Hoover, media technician, students, teachers, and staff marched through the hallways to the tune of Katy Perry’s “Roar”.
“Students dressed in pink, some in honor of family members, dropped their coins, dollar bills, and checks into the large balloon-covered tub,” Hoover stated. “After a count of all the coins and monies collected, we raised a total of $875.55 to be given to a person who is fighting breast cancer.”
“We would like to thank all our parents, students, teachers and staff for making this a successful coin march,” said Melinda Rhoads, student council advisor. “At Waverly Intermediate, our students demonstrate being Respectful, Responsible, and Safe.”
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
