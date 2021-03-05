Vaccination Site

Overhead Photo of the Pike County General Health District’s COVID Vaccination site at the Pike County Fairgrounds.

As the Pike County General Health District continues its effort to vaccinate the county, there have been a number of milestones reached recently that are worth noting. As of Thursday, the Health District had vaccinated 4,548 Pike County residents, and that number is increasing by the day.

There are currently 34 active COVID-19 cases in Pike County and 2 of those patients are currently in the hospital. As of Thursday’s report there had been 6 new cases and 4 new recoveries. The running total for COVID-19 cases in the county has now reached 2,223. Meanwhile, the COVID death total for the county remains at 29.

The Health District also announced via its Facebook page that it had received 200 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine this week.

The Health District continues to operate its drive-thru clinic weekly, which is hosted at the Pike County fairgrounds. They have also recently made improvements to the site to better accommodate the public. For updates on statistics and scheduled vaccination clinics, visit the Pike County General Health District Facebook page.

eleist@newswatchman.com

