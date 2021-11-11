CHILLICOTHE- The Paint Valley Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board is honored to present Dr. John Gabis the ADAMH 2021 Advocate of the Year and the Ohio Association of County Behavioral Health Authorities 2021 CARES Award. Both awards were presented to Dr. Gabis at the Adena Regional Medical Center Board Meeting on Wednesday.
Gabis was nominated for the ADAMH Addiction Advocate of the Year Award by Patricia C. Friel. Having served as the Ross County Coroner, and as an Adena Physician, Gabis has championed the fight against opiate drug overdose deaths in Ross County since 2012 and is a founding member of the Hope Partnership Project that was created in 2015.
He has shown a strong commitment to promote awareness, services and hope to a hurting community which has resulted in successes in treatment, prevention, recovery, and resources. Gabis is a man of compassion and integrity as he leads the fight against substance abuse. He has shown unmatchable leadership in our community's fight against substance use disorders.
Executive Director of the Paint Valley ADAMH Board, Penny Dehner, said "So many good things are happening in our communities and there is a steadfast commitment to quality treatment and recovery. It is important to celebrate and honor individuals doing extraordinary work. The Paint Valley ADAMH Board is so pleased to honor Dr. Gabis for making a difference in our Recovery Oriented System of Care by making sure our communities have the services that they need.
"Dr. Gabis received the Paint Valley ADAMH Board Addiction Advocate of the Year award in 2013, and his unwavering commitment to help individuals and families impacted with substance use disorder continues to lead the efforts to reduce overdose deaths in Ross County. While others have advocated, no one has sustained their level of commitment like Dr. Gabis and recognizing his continued efforts and nominating for the CARES award seemed like the right thing to do."
Gabis was awarded the Ohio Association of County Behavioral Health Authorities 2021 CARES Award. This award is presented to first responders, frontline workers, and community leaders who have gone above and beyond in helping individuals, families, and their communities deal with the adverse effects of Ohio's opioid and addiction epidemic. As a result of their actions, lives have been saved; families have been helped; and communities have benefited from their commitment to serving those in need.
Cheri L. Walter, CEO of OACBHA stated, "Through offering the CARES Awards, we hope to showcase the tremendous efforts made by frontline workers and local leaders to support individuals, families, and communities impacted by addiction. Thanks to Dr. Gabis' compassion and commitment to helping others, he is a Champion of Recovery that has helped save countless lives and helped connect numerous people to the help they need to fight their substance use disorder and move toward recovery."
The Paint Valley ADAMH Board is a political subdivision of state government, created in 1967 by the Ohio legislature to ensure the availability of community-based addiction and mental health services for the residents of Fayette, Highland, Pickaway, Pike and Ross Counties.
