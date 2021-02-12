Two of Pike County’s Fire Departments will be receiving some assistance in an effort to continue to deliver safety in Ohio’s rural areas.
According to The Ohio Department of Resources (ODNR), the department’s Division of Forestry recently approved grant funding for 55 projects which total $382,855 for fire departments in Ohio’s rural areas. These projects are all being carried out through the Volunteer Fire Assistance (VFA) Grant Program.
In Pike County, two fire departments will be assisted through this program. The Pebble Township Volunteer Fire Department will receive $10,000 to help with the cost of Wildfire PPE, tools, and fittings.
The Jackson Township Volunteer Fire Department in Pike County will also receive grant money. That grant will consist of nearly $5,000 to be applied to costs such as Wildland PPE, nozzles, headsets, and foam.
Dan Balser is the Chief of ODNR’s Division of Forestry. He had the following to say of the program in general, “The services that local fire departments provide are essential to the safety and well-being of families and properties in the communities they protect.” Balser also explained some of the purpose behind the initiative, “In addition to wildland firefighter training, we are pleased to be able to provide funding for the acquisition of upgraded equipment to our frontline partners in wildfire prevention and suppression.”
According to a release from the ODNR, “VFA Grant projects are focused on supporting rural fire departments and helping them continue to deliver safety services to their communities. VFA grants are open to fire departments that serve communities with populations of less than 10,000 people within the ODNR Forestry wildfire protection area. The grant funds may be used by fire departments to purchase UTVs, slip-in wildfire pump units, wildfire and structure fire PPE, MARCS radios, tools, and other items to support fire department operations and development. VFA grants may fund up to 50% of the total project cost, not to exceed $10,000 per grant. Many rural fire departments in Ohio have tight budgets, and most of their limited resources must be focused on absolute essentials for keeping emergency services up and running. ODNR Forestry’s VFA grant program helps supplement fire department budgets and facilitates important purchases like firefighter personal protective equipment and basic fire suppression equipment.”
VFA grant funding is provided to ODNR Forestry from the U.S. Forest Service.
