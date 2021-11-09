WAVERLY- The Pike Soil and Water Conservation District Outstanding Cooperator Award recognizes Pike County landowners and operators for their contribution to the betterment of our natural resources.
Way Farms received this award due to the outstanding conservation efforts promoted on their land and for being overall good stewards of our natural resources.
Way Farms is located near Waverly in Pee-Pee Township. Mandy and Cameron Way are long-time cooperators of the Pike Soil and Water Conservation District and are advocates of conservation. The Ways are vegetable producers, selling directly to consumers in the community. Mandy and Cameron have implemented several conservation practices as part of the management on their farm.
They’ve installed grass waterways and have found great success in using cover crops. Cover crops provide many benefits on the Way Farm. They provide a living root growing in the soil year-round. This reduces soil movement that causes soil erosion.
Along with decreased soil erosion, cover crops help suppress weeds and provide diversity to the ecosystem. Another beneficial practice used by the Ways is working to help the pollinators in the area. They have established pollinator plots using only plants native to southern Ohio. Healthy soil and healthy pollinators equal healthy vegetation!
The Way Family is leading the way in excellent efforts to conserve Pike County’s precious natural resources.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.