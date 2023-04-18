Waverly- Construction is underway for a new home for the Waverly City Schools marching band. The old building has been demolished and the new band clubhouse will be ready for the fall marching season.

The 3,000 square foot building will include room for band storage and activities, as well as a storage area for instruments in the mezzanine, acoustic panels, and men’s and women’s restrooms. The new facility is a welcome addition for the marching band.


