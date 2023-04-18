Waverly City Schools is using locally based businesses for this project; Ewing Farm Services completed the demolition over spring break and RKJ Fabrication and Construction has been awarded the contract for building the new band clubhouse.
The band building that is located next to the Waverly City Schools downtown campus is being torn down. The district is using locally based businesses for this project. The building served as the district administration building before the new schools were built.
Photo submitted by Vicki Hoover
Waverly- Construction is underway for a new home for the Waverly City Schools marching band. The old building has been demolished and the new band clubhouse will be ready for the fall marching season.
The 3,000 square foot building will include room for band storage and activities, as well as a storage area for instruments in the mezzanine, acoustic panels, and men’s and women’s restrooms. The new facility is a welcome addition for the marching band.
“The band had outgrown the old building and we barely had enough room to fit all our members, “said Waverly Marching Band Director Zack Ross. “The new facility will be a significant upgrade and will sit closer to the field so we will be able to march right out of the building for football games.”
The upgraded facility will also have larger doors to make it easier to move equipment and provide needed space in case of weather delays so both the Tiger and visiting bands have a safe place to wait.
“The new facility is a great addition to Raidiger Field and provides a much needed upgrade for our band members, “said Interim Superintendent Bill Hoover. “Our band is well known for their hard work and incredible half time performances and this new facility is a great addition to the many amenities we offer our students to help them succeed.”
The band building is one of two major construction projects for the district.Work will start later this year on a new baseball and softball building that will be constructed behind the fields.
