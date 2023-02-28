COLUMBUS, Ohio – Hunting and fishing licenses for 2023-24 are on sale now, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Spring weather is here, and with it comes plentiful outdoor recreation opportunities.

Licenses can be purchased with ease at wildohio.gov, on the HuntFish OH mobile app, or at participating agents statewide. A hunting or fishing license opens the door to boundless hunting and fishing in Ohio and contributes financially to wildlife conservation.


