The guest of honor at Jackson Township Fire Station 1 Wednesday was Emma Anderson who celebrated her 98th birthday surrounded by friends and family at the fire station.
"This is a collaboration of the Community Action Committee (CAC) of Pike County Social Services, the (Community Action) mobile food pantry, Jackson Twp. Trustees, Jackson Twp. Fire Department, Integrated Services and the Pike County General Health District," said Annya Thompson, Social Services Liaison with Pike County Community Action.
"It's nice to be back with all my family," Anderson said.
Thompson said Anderson was a CAC of Pike County senior companion client. Anderson's senior companion Irene Jackson, as well as, CAC of Pike County Social Services Director Pam Crawford, were at the event.
Anderson was visibly surprised as she walked into and heard "Happy Birthday" from all those in attendance.
Crawford had a special present for Anderson. Crawford presented Anderson with a framed certificate for all her years she put in with the CAC Head Start program.
Anderson was on the verge of tears when a birthday cake was brought out and the people there serenaded her with "Happy Birthday to You."
Before blowing out her candles Anderson said her wish for everybody to be in church with her on Sunday.
At the end of the day Anderson and others let 98 helium filled balloons sail across the fields and woods around the fire station to represent her 98th birthday.
