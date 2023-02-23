The guest of honor at Jackson Township Fire Station 1 Wednesday was Emma Anderson who celebrated her 98th birthday surrounded by friends and family at the fire station.

"This is a collaboration of the Community Action Committee (CAC) of Pike County Social Services, the (Community Action) mobile food pantry, Jackson Twp. Trustees, Jackson Twp. Fire Department, Integrated Services and the Pike County General Health District," said Annya Thompson, Social Services Liaison with Pike County Community Action.


