Rev. Hawkins
Rev. Jimmie Hawkins 

 Rich Copley

The community is invited to the First Presbyterian Church of Waverly on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 5:30-8:00 p.m. to hear The Reverend Jimmie Hawkins, director of the the Presbyterian (USA) Washington, DC Office speak on “What are the Priorities of the Presbyterian Church (USA) in Addressing Poverty in America”

The topic of hunger in our country is of interest to all Americans. There will be a free meal. It would be helpful to have reservations if possible. Call the church office at 740-947-2905. Or just come. The church is at 211 Schmitt Dr.

