PIKE COUNTY COURT NEWS
Dec. 28, 2019
Brittany M. Smith - Fail to control motor vehicle. Bond forfeiture. Pled guilty. Found guilty. $30 fine. $80 in court costs.
Matthew G. Gecowets - Domestic violence. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim’s request or victim’s unwillingness to prosecute. Must receive marital counseling. No cost to defendant.
Alicia D. Gecowets - Domestic violence. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim’s request or victim’s unwillingness to prosecute. Must receive marital counseling. No cost to defendant.
Steven E. Conley - No operator’s license. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice. To be presented to grand jury. No cost to defendant.
Jan. 2, 2019
Marie M. Lopez - Possession of drugs (2X). Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $160 in court costs. 4 jail days
Marie M. Lopez - Possession of drug instruments (2X) and obstruction of official business (3X). Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Jason W. McJunkin - Driving under suspension (O.V.I.). Pled no contest. Defendant shall serve 104 hours of community service as assigned by the probation officer. $250 fine. $80 in court costs. 3 jail days.
Darrell A. Kuhn - Possession of drug instruments and criminal trespass. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall serve 30 days of electronically monitored house arrest (E.M.H.A.). $80 in court costs. 45 jail days.
Nathan Johnson - Domestic violence. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim's request or victim's unwillingness to prosecute. No cost to defendant.
Anthony W. Finley - Possession of drugs, criminal mischief, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and drug paraphernalia. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $80 in court costs. 30 jail days.
Garrett S. Robertson - Domestic violence. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim's request or victim's unwillingness to prosecute. No cost to defendant.
Garrison O. Christianson - Assault. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall undergo anger management counseling. $80 in court costs. 16 jail days.
Garrison O. Christianson - Aggravated menacing. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Clinton H. Vanhoy - Receiving stolen property. Bindover. Defendant waived preliminary hearing. Case is bound over to next term of grand jury. Bond is modified to own recognizance bond, random drug testing and no contact with William, Joycelyn Thompson and 315 & 315 1/2 Bailey Chapel Road.
Jedidiah N. Tomblin - Domestic violence and fictitious registration. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Jedidiah N. Tomblin - Assault. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall refrain from all contact with Mary Woods. $80 in court costs. 12 jail days.
Samantha M. Gearhart - Fail to control motor vehicle. Pled guilty. Found guilty. $30 fine. $80 in court costs.
Scott L. Vanfossen - Fail to control motor vehicle. Pled guilty. Found guilty. $30 fine. $80 in court costs.
Amanda S. Leeth - Non. compliance license suspension. Pled no contest. Found guilty. $100 fine. $80 in court costs.
Amanda S. Leeth - No operator's license. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Jeremy L. Mead - Non. compliance license suspension. Pled no contest. Found guilty. $100 fine. $80 in court costs.
Jeremy L. Mead - No operator's license. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Sherry Jo D. Frisby - Disorderly conduct. Pled no contest. Found guilty. $100 fine. $80 in court costs.
PIKE COUNTY LAND TRANSFERS
Village of Beaver
Lot #3-4 Fuller Subdivision, Lot #1 Hammerstein Addition: Ronald E. Dennison and Rita F. Dennison to Joe Boyd and Tammy Boyd. Survivorship Deed. November 14, 2018.
Lot 1: Marcia L. Crace, Paul E. Cochenour, Shirley J. Cochenour and Paul Cochenour to Gary E. Cochenour and Traci J. Cochenour. Survivorship Deed. November 20, 2018.
Mifflin Township
7.03 acres: Skid Montgomery Trustee, Skid Montgomery Family Trust and Charlotte Montgomery Family Trust to Paul McKinney. Warranty Deed. December 27, 2018.
10 acres: Christopher W. Cottrell and Crystal N. S. Smalley to Crystal N. S. Smalley. Quit Claim Deed. January 3, 2019.
2.429 acres: Albert A. Blanken and Linda C. Blanken to Austin R. Tackett and Tina A. Tackett. Survivorship Deed. January 3, 2019.
.25 acres, also 6,262 sq ft: Byington Christian Union Church and Ohio Council of the Christian Union to Lonnie A. Nichols and Patricia A. Nichols. Survivorship Deed. January 3, 2019.
