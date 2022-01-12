PIKETON— The Workforce & Business Development Program at the Community Action Committee of Pike County located at 941 Market St. in Piketon is providing the Free Tax Preparation Program by filing current and past years’ federal and state tax returns free of charge for low to moderate income taxpayers. Our Volunteer staff are certified by the IRS to prepare and complete tax returns.
Tax Envelopes and required forms are available in the mailbox outside the OMJ Career Center windows, along with a checklist of documents needed to properly prepare tax returns. It is important that you provide a good working contact number for the tax staff to reach you. Once your documents have been accepted by our staff, contact will be conducted via telephone as needed. Call 740.289.2371 for more information.
Income Tax Returns can be dropped off at the OhioMeansJobs Career Center Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. beginning on Jan. 24.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.