Hunter Hoover and Evan Leist grew up in Pike County competing against one another in multiple sports, and now they share the same title: NAIA All-American.
Hoover, a 2017 graduate of Waverly High School, went on to run Cross Country and Track collegiately at Shawnee State University.
Leist, a 2019 graduate of Eastern High School, went on to compete in the same sports at Kentucky Christian University.
Both athletes have experienced a great number of athletic accomplishments dating back to their high school days, but none more rewarding than the hardware they brought all the way back to Pike County Ohio from Yankton, South Dakota this past weekend.
The NAIA National Indoor Track Meet was held this past week in Yankton, South Dakota, which is located near Sioux Falls. Hoover qualified for the national meet and ran in the men’s 3,000 meter run, and Leist qualified and ran in both the 3,000 meter run and the 1 mile run.
In the 3,000 meter prelim on Thursday, Hoover placed 8th overall with a time of 8 minutes and 54 seconds, and Leist finished 14th overall with a time of 9 minutes flat. Hoover’s time in the 3,000 meter prelims was good enough to qualify him for the finals which would be held on Saturday.
Leist, who ran in two preliminary races on Thursday also competed in the 1 mile race on Thursday. He turned in a time of 4 minutes and 19 seconds in that race; good enough to qualify him for the 1 mile finals which would take place on Saturday afternoon.
With both athletes poised to run their best and solidify their positions as two of the best in the country, they headed into Saturday’s finals to stand toe to toe with the country’s best.
First up was the 1 mile final, where Evan Leist ran his best time of the season and finished in 4 minutes and 17 seconds, good enough to place him at 4th overall in the country in that event.
Hoover ran in the 3,000 meter final later that afternoon and turned in a time of 8 minutes and 39 seconds in that event, to finish him at 5th overall in the country in his event.
Both performances were good enough to solidify “All-American” status, which is earned by placing in the top 6 in the NAIA National meet.
After reaching some of their loftiest goals, the two athletes were kind enough to participate in some Q and A. Here are their responses:
Leist
Q: How did your indoor season start with everything that’s been going on with COVID and how did you adapt to the circumstances?
A: With covid we weren’t able to get into all the meets that we originally wanted to but credit to Chuck and Conner (KCU Coaching Staff) for getting me into the best meets available. Another thing we had to go through was no fans which was tough not having many people there cheering us on.
Q: How many meets did you run in leading up to nationals?
A: Leading up to nationals we had 4 or 5 meets so I was ready to roll and when we didn’t have a meet i was really focused during training and wanted to make the most out of the indoor season.
Q: How did it feel to place 4th at nationals and be named an all- American?
A: Being 4th in the country was something that I didn’t think would be possible this year. There were a lot of ups and downs from going from ranked 5th early in the season down to 19th and barely slipping in the 16th and final spot. I was ranked 10th in the 3k and 16th in the mile so it was more likely for me to get top 8 in the 3k. I made the mile final and when I came across in 4th place I was super proud because of the hard work that I’ve put in to this point, I wasn’t going to come home empty handed.
Q: What are you most proud of looking back on your running career to this point?
A: The thing I’m most proud about is finally taking it seriously and training to the best of my ability. I found a love for the sport and I’ve found out that the harder you work at something the more you will get in return.
Hoover
Q: How did your indoor season start with everything that’s been going on with COVID and how did you adapt to the circumstances?
A: The indoor season was a slow start just because we were trying to find meets to get in, but as winter went on it was a lot easier. We adapted pretty easily just because we were able to run anytime and anywhere. We had a scare early on with testing but it ended up being false positives.
Q: How many meets did you run in leading up to nationals?
A: I ran at IWU (Indiana Wesleyan University), YSU (Youngstown State University), GVSU (Grand Valley State University), and Louisville before nationals.
Q: How did it feel to place 5th at nationals and be named an all- American?
A: It felt good because it was something I have had as a goal for awhile. In all honesty I wasn’t too happy after the race, but it’s a stepping stone to meeting other goals that I have with time and awards.
Q: What are you most proud of looking back on your running career to this point?
A: At this point looking back at my running career, I would say this past indoor season. It meant a lot because for the end of summer and fall I was having foot issues and had to take a lot of time off. I was just able to come back and race hard and be healthy and it just meant a lot to me.
Special thanks to both athletes for giving us an inside look at their unique and successful Collegiate Indoor Track seasons.
