Southern Ohio Medical Center is encouraging the public to celebrate heart month by adopting heart-healthy habits.
Heart health is important to the body’s overall wellness and function. The heart circulates oxygen and nutrient-rich blood throughout the body. When the heart is not working properly, just about every function is affected and that includes wound healing. An alarming 33 percent of Americans, more than 92 million people, suffer from a cardiovascular disease that could inhibit their body’s healing response. Learn the facts and take actions to prevent conditions that may affect the health of your heart and proper wound healing.
6.7 million people are currently living with a chronic wound. Cardiovascular diseases like coronary artery disease, peripheral arterial disease (PAD) and other issues with the heart and vessels can cause obstructions that hinder the flow of blood, oxygen and nutrition to the wound. Cholesterol, diabetes, stroke and high blood pressure can also affect the health of your heart.
To avoid these conditions, SOMC encourages the following:
• Live an active lifestyle with 30 minutes of exercise on most days.
• Don’t smoke or use tobacco of any kind as it is one of the most significant risk factors for developing heart disease.
• Eat a diet that is heart-healthy. This includes lots of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans and other low-fat sources of protein.
• Maintain a healthy weight. Obesity can lead to high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes. All of these chronic conditions can lead to heart disease.
• Ensure you get quality sleep by making it a priority in your life. Most adults need seven to nine hours of sleep each night.
• Manage your stress in a healthy way with positive self-talk, using stress stoppers, doing things you enjoy and relaxing on a regular basis.
• See your healthcare provider for regular screenings. This includes blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes screenings.
For more information about how your heart health can affect wound healing, contact the SOMC Wound Healing Center at 740-356-8775.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.