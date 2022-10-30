1. Trick-or-Treat

Trick-or-Treat in the Village of Waverly will be Monday, October 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Trick-or-Treat in the Village of Piketon will be Monday, October 31 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.


