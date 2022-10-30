Trick-or-Treat in the Village of Waverly will be Monday, October 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Trick-or-Treat in the Village of Piketon will be Monday, October 31 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
2. National Text Your Ex Day
{div class=”entry-content-inner”}{div class=”holiday-intro”}Every year on October 30 is National Text Your Ex Day. Whether you usually do the breaking up or are the one who’s broken up with — National Text Your Ex Day doesn’t discriminate. So get out your phone, think of something you want to say, and participate in National Text Your Ex Day.
3. October 30 in History
In 1991, a meeting of two weather systems turned malevolent as Hurricane Grace rotated north off the US Eastern Seaboard and was pulled into a nor’easter moving down from Canada. The resulting monster cyclone packed waves exceeding 100 feet, low pressure of 972 millibars, and 70-mph gales.{div class=”b_rich”}{div id=”otd_imageInfo3”}In 1974, former heavyweight boxing champ Muhammad Ali challenged reigning champ George Foreman in Kinshasa, Zaïre, for a $5 million purse. In the heavily promoted fight, Ali introduced his ‘rope-a-dope’ style, taking punches against the ropes to wear Foreman down before Ali knocked him out in the eighth round.{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.