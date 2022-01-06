BASIC COMPUTER SKILLS WORKSHOP

PIKETON— The OhioMeansJobs Pike County Career Center at the Community Action Committee of Pike County will be hosting a no-cost workshop focusing on basic computer skills on Thursday, Jan. 27 from 1 to 3 p.m.

This event will be conducted at the OhioMeansJobs Career Center Training Lab located at 941 Market St., Piketon. Registration is required due to limited space.

This workshop will offer a general overview of the basic skills and knowledge needed to use a computer for work-related needs such as: setting up an email account, Internet browsing safety tips, Microsoft Office software, and more.

To register for this no-cost workshop, please contact Kate VanMeter at (740) 289 – 2371 ext. 7013 or cvanmeter@pikecac.org.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you


Load comments