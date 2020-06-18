PIKE COUNTY LAND TRANSFERS
Village of Piketon
0.197 acres, Lot 8 Weidner Addition: Ritchies Food Distributors and Ritchie's Food Distributors to JTJ Ritchie Properties LLC. Warranty Deed. Feb. 12, 2020.
0.7269 acres & 0.2257 acres: Pike Metropolitan Housing Authority to Southbound Land Company. Warranty Deed. Feb. 26, 2020.
0.2257 acres, 0.7269 acres: Mary Jo Dean to Southbound Land Company LLC. Quit Claim Deed. March 3, 2020.
Union Township
Tracts: Franklin D. Lott and Mary E. Lott to Franklin D. Lott Trustee, Mary E. Lott Trustee, Lott Franklin D. Revocable Trust, Franklin D. Lott Revocable Trust, Lott Mary E. Revocable Trust and Mary E. Lott Revocable Trust. Warranty Deed. Feb. 26, 2020.
0.578 acres & 4.690 acres: Abigail Dotson to Board of Commissioners and Pike County Commissioners. Warranty Deed. Feb. 26, 2020.
