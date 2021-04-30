On April 27, 2021, The Southern Ohio Correctional Facility (SOCF) Employee Activity Fund (EAF) was finally able to present the Down Syndrome Association of Central Ohio (DSACO) with a $600 donation.
Prior to COVID hitting in 2020, the SOCF-EAF completed a fundraiser to donate to DSACO. This fundraiser was spearheaded by then EAF Chair, Deputy Warden of Special Services Nicole Joseph and current EAC Co-Chair, Officer Lee Adams. Now, a year later, SOCF-EAF was finally able to present DSACO, Program Coordinator, Carey Eash with this long overdue contribution.
The EAF, previously known as the Employee Activity Committee (EAC), was formed to raise monies to provide staff with activities and programs.
Both Joseph and Adams state that giving back to the community is an important part of who the employees of SOCF are and that as public servants, they are always willing to help whenever and wherever they are able.
Carey Eash stated that DSACO is committed to providing support, assistance and education to individuals with Down syndrome and their families in 23 Ohio counties.
DSACO was established in 1984 and is an organization made up of individuals of all ages with Down syndrome, parents of children with Down syndrome, professionals and health care providers. All individuals work together to ensure that all citizens in our community living with Down Syndrome have every opportunity to achieve their full potential.
